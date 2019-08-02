NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. 208,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NuVasive by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuVasive by 251.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.