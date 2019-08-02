NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.14.

NuVasive stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

