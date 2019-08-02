Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $61.00 by Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $61.00 price objective from analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

NTR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 1,482,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,213. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 340.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

