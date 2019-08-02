Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,748 shares during the quarter. Novocure comprises about 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.38% of Novocure worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Novocure news, insider William F. Doyle sold 64,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,061,441.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,107,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $974,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,300 shares of company stock valued at $48,315,522. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. 351,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

