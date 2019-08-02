Novacoin (NVC) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005038 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00142563 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005529 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

