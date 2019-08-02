Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,141,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

