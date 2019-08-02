Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. 40,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.