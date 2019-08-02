Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 287.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 25,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,830. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

