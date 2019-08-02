Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after buying an additional 12,048,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 444,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,726. The firm has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 40.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

