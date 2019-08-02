Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

Northern Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,021. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $2,060,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

