Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 520 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. 1,257,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,203,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “under perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.