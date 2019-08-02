Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.48, 13,532 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 445,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 173.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
