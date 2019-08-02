Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.48, 13,532 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 445,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 173.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.