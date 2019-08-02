Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter.

NMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,241. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.50.

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 173.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

