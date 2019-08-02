Nomura Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $81.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Nomura from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. 59,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,684. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,129,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 215.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

