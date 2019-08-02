NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 287,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet cut LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

