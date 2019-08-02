Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 346,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,582,000 after purchasing an additional 320,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after purchasing an additional 305,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 58,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

