Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48,660 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Masco by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 180,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $95,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Masco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,648,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 357,944 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,043. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

