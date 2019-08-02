Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 118.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 332.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.