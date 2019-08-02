Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,893 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,024. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

