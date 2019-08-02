Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 53,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vereit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vereit by 2.5% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 116,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vereit by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,351. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $316.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.