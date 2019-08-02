Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Oil by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $122,747,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 200,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

