Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

