Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 890 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

PTC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,620. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,786. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

