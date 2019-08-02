Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PE. Wolfe Research raised Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Jerry Windlinger bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 33,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,471. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

