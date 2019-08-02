Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $249.93. 4,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.