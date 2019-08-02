Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 4,290 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 1,316,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,931. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $79.45 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

