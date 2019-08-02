Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,559. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $117.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

