Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 3,753 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 146.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after buying an additional 304,480 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 316,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 288,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $51.37 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01.

