Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 186 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,778,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

