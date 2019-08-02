Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nielsen updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 194,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after buying an additional 298,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,317,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,194,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nielsen by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,532,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 479,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

