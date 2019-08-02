NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NicOx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NICXF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54. NicOx has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

