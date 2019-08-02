NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NicOx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NICXF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54. NicOx has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

NicOx Company Profile

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

