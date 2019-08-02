Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) versus Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Critical Review

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ames National and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 28.92% 10.02% 1.20% Nicolet Bankshares 28.06% 11.63% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Ames National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ames National and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $57.63 million 4.35 $17.01 million N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $165.05 million 3.70 $41.04 million $4.12 15.66

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nicolet Bankshares does not pay a dividend. Ames National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Ames National on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

