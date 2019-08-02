NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

