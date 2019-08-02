NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Up 5.8%

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, 533 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

