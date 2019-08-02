Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 866,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,825. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 561,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $4,325,957.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

