NewFocus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

