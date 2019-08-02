NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

