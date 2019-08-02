NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 1.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $93.07 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

