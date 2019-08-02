NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

