NewFocus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

