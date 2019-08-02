Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

NYSE:NWL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.