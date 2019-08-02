New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Set at $13.00 by Bank of America

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned a $13.00 target price by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,299,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $125,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.