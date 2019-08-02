New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given a $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,566. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

