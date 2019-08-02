New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) & ESSA Bancorp (NYSE:ESSA) Financial Comparison

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 22.65% 6.65% 0.80% ESSA Bancorp 15.62% 6.48% 0.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 3.04 $422.42 million $0.79 14.67 ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.37 $6.53 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Community Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 2 5 3 0 2.10 ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats ESSA Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases, and other commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 252 community bank branches and 277 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.