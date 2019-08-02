New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 160,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

