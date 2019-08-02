New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. New Age Beverages posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBEV shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,887. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

