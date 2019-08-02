Neumark Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, YoBit and BitBay. Neumark has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $550.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 65,990,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,304,432 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BitBay, YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

