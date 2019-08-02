NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $67,100.99 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $67,100.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,716.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $115,444.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 322,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.72.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

