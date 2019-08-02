NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Cross Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 7175009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on NetApp to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.26.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,322.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

