NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Cross Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.26.

NetApp stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,454,238.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,875.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in NetApp by 196.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in NetApp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 315.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

